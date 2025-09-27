10:54
Budget and 12-year education: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet holds regular meeting

Adylbek Kasymaliev chaired the latest Cabinet meeting, the government press service reported.

Officials heard reports from the Ministries of Education, Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services on challenges in preschool and school education. A draft protocol decision was approved, outlining measures to improve education quality, upgrade school infrastructure, and create better conditions for teachers.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that starting September 1, schools have transitioned to a 12-year education system. Work is underway to develop and publish new textbooks, and in line with a presidential directive, every teacher will be provided with a laptop.

«It is also necessary to ensure funding of 3 billion soms for the development and publication of books, and to regularly conduct professional development events for teachers in connection with the transition of general school education to the 12-year format. The State Mortgage Company (SMC) must develop a program to provide housing for young teachers at a zero-interest rate. The Ministry of Construction has been instructed to review the master plan for the construction of educational institutions in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, and Manas, taking into account demographic growth, and ensure their compliance with current civil engineering standards and modern inclusive requirements,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Next, the draft law on the republican budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period was reviewed. The head of the Cabinet noted that the 2025 annual plan has been fully implemented, with 708 billion soms allocated. Actual implementation for January-August amounted to 749 billion soms, and by the end of the year, this figure will reach 1 trillion soms.
