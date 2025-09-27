Budget and 12-year education: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet holds regular meeting

Adylbek Kasymaliev chaired the latest Cabinet meeting, the government press service reported.
Officials heard reports from the Ministries of Education, Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services on challenges in preschool and school education. A draft protocol decision was approved, outlining measures to improve education quality, upgrade school infrastructure, and create better conditions for teachers.
Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that starting September 1, schools have transitioned to a 12-year education system. Work is underway to develop and publish new textbooks, and in line with a presidential directive, every teacher will be provided with a laptop.
Next, the draft law on the republican budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period was reviewed. The head of the Cabinet noted that the 2025 annual plan has been fully implemented, with 708 billion soms allocated. Actual implementation for January-August amounted to 749 billion soms, and by the end of the year, this figure will reach 1 trillion soms.