New First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan appointed

New First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has been appointed.

According to the ministry, Bekzhan Supanaliev was dismissed from his post due to transfer to another job.

Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev, who previously held the post of First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, has been appointed in his place by order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Recall, Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev was reprimanded following the results of the board meeting of the Presidential Administration at the end of February 2025.

In addition, Albert Makhmetkulov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Education and Science — he will be in charge of primary, secondary and higher vocational education, as well as postgraduate education and science sectors.

This position was previously held by Rasul Abazbek uulu. Following the results of the February board meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, he was recommended to be dismissed from his post.
