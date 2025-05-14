18:00
USD 87.45
EUR 98.28
RUB 1.09
English

Parliament approves candidacies of new Ministers of Education and Science

At a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, deputies considered the issue of giving consent to the appointment of Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva to the post of Minister of Education and Baktiyar Orozov as head of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

Following the discussion, the Parliament unanimously approved the appointment of both candidates as ministers.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the formation of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation. Two independent ministries will be formed on the basis of the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, 60, has held the post of Minister of Education and Science since October 2023. Before that, she had been an Executive Director of the International Public Foundation Roza Otunbayeva Initiative for many years. In 2012-2014, she held the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

Baktiyar Orozov is 39 years old. He is a Candidate of Legal Sciences. He worked in the district administration, the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation, the Presidential and Government Affairs Department, the Government Office, the Presidential Administration, and taught at universities. From February 24, 2022, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, and in September of the same year he was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.
link: https://24.kg/english/329060/
views: 107
Print
Related
Acting heads of new Ministries of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
New Director of Land and Water Supervision Service appointed
New Deputy Minister for Digital Development appointed at Health Ministry
Wrestling coach Baigazy Kenzhebaev becomes President of Biathlon Federation
New member of Board of Directors elected at Kyrgyzneftegaz
New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New head of Foreign Policy Department appointed at Presidential Administration
Director of Climate Finance Center appointed
Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov appointed Director of National Center of Traumatology
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
14 May, Wednesday
17:51
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy f...
17:44
Circus, animals and free ice cream: Ala-Archa Park to host family event
17:33
Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region
17:26
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
17:13
Recreational and sport fishing temporarily banned in Talas region