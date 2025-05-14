Parliament approves candidacies of new Ministers of Education and Science

At a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, deputies considered the issue of giving consent to the appointment of Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva to the post of Minister of Education and Baktiyar Orozov as head of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

Following the discussion, the Parliament unanimously approved the appointment of both candidates as ministers.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the formation of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation. Two independent ministries will be formed on the basis of the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, 60, has held the post of Minister of Education and Science since October 2023. Before that, she had been an Executive Director of the International Public Foundation Roza Otunbayeva Initiative for many years. In 2012-2014, she held the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

Baktiyar Orozov is 39 years old. He is a Candidate of Legal Sciences. He worked in the district administration, the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation, the Presidential and Government Affairs Department, the Government Office, the Presidential Administration, and taught at universities. From February 24, 2022, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, and in September of the same year he was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.