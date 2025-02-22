11:13
Ministry tasked with imposing moratorium on licensing new private universities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to impose a temporary moratorium on licensing new private higher education institutions. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, instructed:

  • To introduce a single state platform for licensing;
  • To review decisions regarding accreditation;
  • To optimize standards and procedures of accreditation agencies;
  • To consider the possibility of tightening sanctions against agencies;
  • To apply disciplinary measures to employees of the Ministry of Education who fail to fulfill their licensing and control obligations.

It was reported earlier that more than 85 higher education institutions have been opened in Kyrgyzstan, including 31 state and 2 international.
