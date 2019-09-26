Kyrgyzstanis win 2 more medals at Asian Swimming Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals on the second day of the Asian Swimming Championship.

Denis Petrashov finished as the second at a distance of 50 meters breaststroke among the adults. His result is 28.35 seconds. Elizaveta Rogozhnikova became the third with a record for the Kyrgyz Republic result — 5 minutes 1.48 seconds in the category of 15-17 years old at a distance of 400 meters medley swimming.

The Asian Championship takes place on September 24-27 in Bangalore (India). On the first day, Denis Petrashov won a silver medal, Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won a silver and a bronze medals.