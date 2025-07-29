18:32
Cabinet Chairman congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze medal via video call

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, congratulated swimmer Denis Petrashov via video call on winning a bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted that the athlete’s victory — achieved with a new national record — is a historic moment for Kyrgyz sports.

He expressed gratitude to the coaches and mentors for their role in developing Petrashov’s talent.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the swimmer is a symbol of courage and dedication, and his success brings immense pride and inspiration to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

He wished Denis Petrashov strong health and new sporting achievements for the benefit of the motherland.

Denis Petrashov took third place at the World Aquatics Championships. In the 100-meter breaststroke final, he showed a result of 58.88 seconds. Denis Petrashov’s time is a new record for Kyrgyzstan at this distance.
