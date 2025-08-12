17:11
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the bronze medalist of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore Denis Petrashov.

The head of the Cabinet noted that this is a historic victory for the country, since the Kyrgyz Republic is among the winners of the World Swimming Championships for the first time. He congratulated the athlete on setting a new national record in the 100-meter breaststroke — 58.88 seconds, emphasizing that the previous record also belonged to Denis Petrashov.

Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled that this medal is the result of many years of work and a unique sports dynasty: father and son represented Kyrgyzstan at six Olympics — Evgeny Petrashov in 1996, 2000 and 2004, and Denis — in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Denis Petrashov was presented with a certificate for 500,000 soms. The head of the Cabinet added that the state will continue to support athletes, including through the construction of schools with swimming pools, and Issyk-Kul is planned to be developed as a center for sports tourism and water sports.
