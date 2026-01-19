10:09
Denis Petrashov wins another silver medal at Pro Swim Series in USA

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won another silver medal at the Pro Swim Series tournament in the USA. The 200-meter breaststroke competition took place in Austin the day before.

The athlete confidently entered the final heat and finished second. He ultimately took second place and the silver medal. Denis Petrashov lost to four-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion Leon Marchand from France.

This is the Kyrgyzstani’s third medal at the Pro Swim Series tournament. He also won silver in the 100-meter and 50-meter breaststroke.
