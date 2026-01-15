Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Pro Swim Series in USA

Kyrgyz athlete Denis Petrashov won silver at the Pro Swim Series International Swimming Tournament in Austin (USA).

The 100-meter breaststroke competition began on January 14. In the preliminary heats, the Kyrgyzstani showed the second fastest time and confidently advanced to the final.

The final heat took place this morning. Denis Petrashov finished in 59.55 seconds, taking second place and winning the silver medal.

Van Mathias from the United States took the first place with the result of 59.45 seconds.

During the current Pro Swim Series, Denis Petrashov will also compete in the 50- and 200-meter breaststroke, where he will continue to vie for medals at the international tournament.