16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Pro Swim Series in USA

Kyrgyz athlete Denis Petrashov won silver at the Pro Swim Series International Swimming Tournament in Austin (USA).

The 100-meter breaststroke competition began on January 14. In the preliminary heats, the Kyrgyzstani showed the second fastest time and confidently advanced to the final.

The final heat took place this morning. Denis Petrashov finished in 59.55 seconds, taking second place and winning the silver medal.

Van Mathias from the United States took the first place with the result of 59.45 seconds.

During the current Pro Swim Series, Denis Petrashov will also compete in the 50- and 200-meter breaststroke, where he will continue to vie for medals at the international tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/357988/
views: 150
Print
Related
Bishkek Mayor presents personalized watch to swimmer Denis Petrashov
New swimming record: Kyrgyzstani crosses Sary-Chelek Lake
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship
Swimmers Denis Petrashov and Aiymkyz Aidaralieva return to Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze medal via video call
Denis Petrashov takes third place at World Aquatics Championships
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov reaches World Aquatics Championships final
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Aquatics Championships in Singapore
World University Games: Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold
World University Games: Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov reaches final
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
15:33
Western sanctions: MFA to continue consultations with partners in 2026 Western sanctions: MFA to continue consultations with p...
15:25
Over 1,500 volunteers to be involved in 6th World Nomad Games
15:17
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Pro Swim Series in USA
15:06
Foreign Ministry holds talks on reducing visa bond for travel to USA
14:58
MFA considers it inappropriate to respond to Vladimir Solovyov's statements