Swimmers Denis Petrashov and Aiymkyz Aidaralieva return to Kyrgyzstan

Members of the swimming team of the Kyrgyz Republic who participated in the World Championship in Singapore, Denis Petrashov and Aiymkyz Aidaralieva, were welcomed today, August 4, at Manas International Airport. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The swimmers were welcomed by their relatives, fans, and the head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports Melis Tobokelov.

At the World Championship, Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke, taking third place and demonstrating a high result among the strongest swimmers in the world.

Fifteen-year-old Aiymkyz Aidaralieva took part in the 100-meter freestyle competition among 84 athletes. She started in the second heat, took fifth place and showed a time of 1 minute 01.45 seconds, becoming 61st in the overall standings.
