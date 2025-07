Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov took third place at the World Aquatics Championships. The competitions’ website says.

In the 100-meter breaststroke final, he showed a result of 58.88 seconds.

Denis Petrashov’s time is a new record for Kyrgyzstan at this distance.

Recall, Denis Petrashov (three distances) and Aimkyz Aidaralieva (two distances) are representing Kyrgyzstan at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.