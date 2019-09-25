Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Asian Swimming Championship

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won silver medal at the Asian Swimming Championship the day before. Official website of the competitions reports.

Competitions are held on September 24-27 in Bangalore (India). Denis Petrashov competed among the adults at a distance of 100 meters breaststroke. His final result is 1 minute 1.88 seconds.

In the age group of 15-17 years, Kyrgyzstani Elizaveta Rogozhnikova also won silver medal in a 50 meters swim on the back. She also won a bronze medal at a distance of 200 meters medley swimming.