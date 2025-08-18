14:32
New swimming record: Kyrgyzstani crosses Sary-Chelek Lake

A unique sporting event took place on August 16 at the picturesque Sary-Chelek Lake, located 1,873 meters above sea level in Jalal-Abad region. The event was aimed at preserving Sary-Chelek Biosphere Reserve. The Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, Manasbek Samidinov, announced on social media.

According to him, the main hero of the event was the renowned athlete, world record holder in high-altitude swimming, and employee of the Aviation Security Service at Asman Oil Company LLC, a subsidiary of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC — Sultan Zhumabek uulu.

«He is already known for his world record in high-altitude swimming and successful crossing of Son-Kol Lake. Now, he has set a new record. At 1 p.m., the athlete started from the northern shore of Sary-Chelek and, having covered a distance of 7.5 kilometers with a head wave of 10-15 centimeters, reached the southern shore at 3.22 p.m. The non-stop swim lasted 2 hours and 22 minutes, further proving his strength of spirit, endurance, and skill,» Manasbek Samidinov said.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC actively supports the development of sports in the country, considering important not only the professional achievements of its employees but also their contribution to promoting a healthy lifestyle and patriotism.

This event became not only a sporting record but also a vivid example of respectful attitude toward the unique nature of Kyrgyzstan.
