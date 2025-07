Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov has reached the final of the World Aquatics Championships. The competitions’ website says.

In the 100-meter breaststroke in the first semi-final heat, the Kyrgyz swimmer took fourth place with a result of 59.2 seconds. This time allowed him to reach the final.

The final heat will start on July 28 at about 5 p.m.

Denis Petrashov (three distances) and Aimkyz Aidaralieva (two distances) are representing Kyrgyzstan at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.