Bishkek Mayor presents personalized watch to swimmer Denis Petrashov

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with renowned Kyrgyz swimmer Denis Petrashov and his coach, Evgeny Petrashov. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The mayor congratulated the athlete on his international achievements, wished him further success in his sports career, and expressed gratitude to the coach for his professional work in preparing the champion.

«For the city, it is important to have athletes like you. Today, we are making great efforts to develop sports infrastructure. The City Hall is focused on creating all the necessary conditions and a modern base to support and nurture young talents,» Dzhunushaliev emphasized.

In recognition of his contribution, coach Evgeny Petrashov was awarded an Honorary Certificate from the municipality, while Denis Petrashov received a valuable gift — a personalized wristwatch from the City Hall.

Denis Petrashov recently took third place at the World Swimming Championships. In the 100-meter breaststroke final, he finished with a time of 58.88 seconds.

Denis Petrashov’s time in the swim is a new record for Kyrgyzstan in this distance.