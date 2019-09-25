10:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Scandal at Aknet. Investigation extended for a month

Investigation of the criminal case against one of the founders of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov was extended for a month. He was remanded in custody at the pretrial detention center 1, his lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

Kuban Azhimudinov had five lawyers. According to the relatives of the man, the defenders are pressured and they refuse. In addition, it became known that no investigative measures have been taken since the arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov. He was not summoned for interrogation or face-to-face questioning.

The president of Aknet company was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on May 28. After 48 hours, the court granted the request of the investigation and issued a decision on arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov.

Internet provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes in late November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. A new team of top managers is now working at the company.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Aknet scandal. City court remands Kuban Azhimudinov in custody
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Aknet scandal. Kuban Azhimudinov to be placed in detention center 1
Scandal in Aknet. Founders of company can not get into office
Aknet scandal. Employees are asked not to succumb to provocations
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Aknet transfers 64 mln soms to single account for fighting corruption
Brother of Aknet founder accused of raiding
Scandal in Aknet. Company’s lawyer states about illegality of searches
One of Aknet founders, Kuban Azhimudinov, disappears
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border