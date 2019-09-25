Scandal at Aknet. Investigation extended for a month

Investigation of the criminal case against one of the founders of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov was extended for a month. He was remanded in custody at the pretrial detention center 1, his lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

Kuban Azhimudinov had five lawyers. According to the relatives of the man, the defenders are pressured and they refuse. In addition, it became known that no investigative measures have been taken since the arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov. He was not summoned for interrogation or face-to-face questioning.

The president of Aknet company was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on May 28. After 48 hours, the court granted the request of the investigation and issued a decision on arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov.

Internet provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes in late November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. A new team of top managers is now working at the company.