Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested

As part of investigation of a crimonal case on Aknet LLC, the company’s president, the chief accountant of Stroy Set LLC and CEO were arrested. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

During investigation of the criminal cases, it was found out that more than 1 billion soms have been received as subscription fees by Aknet LLC for 2017. At the same time, by the end of 2017, the provider indicated a net profit of 195 million soms, writing off the remaining amount as expenses. As a result of 2018, more than 1.2 billion soms have been transferred to the accounts of Aknet LLC as subscription fees.

An audit on compliance with tax legislation showed an unreasonable increase in expenses on the part of officials of Aknet LLC. According to it results, additional taxes of 150 million soms were charged.

11 firms affiliated with Aknet LLC were detected.

Since June 2016, at least 101,099, 401 soms have been transferred to one of the affiliated firms — Story Set LLC for services that are not documented.

An interim audit of the activities of Aknet LLC and Stroy Set LLC for the three months of 2018 and for the three months of 2016 was conducted, during which the facts of illegal writing-off in the amount of 14,176,173 soms were detected.

The detainees are charged with embezzlement and appropriation of entrusted property by conspiracy.