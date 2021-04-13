15:44
USD 84.80
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.09
English

Aknet’s case: Kuban Azhimudinov's lawyers tell about his health

Founder of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was placed under house arrest in order to go into the hospital. Lawyer Svetlana Avanova told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Azhimudinov did not immediately go to the hospital.

«Azhimudinov was released on April 8, and on April 9 he was supposed to have a trial on the main case. It was Friday. Since the judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court decided that our client is a defendant, accordingly, the court should have seen Azhimudinov. During the trial, he felt unwell. When the ambulance arrived, my client’s blood pressure was over 190. The investigator in every possible way obstructed provision of medical assistance,» Svetlana Avanova told.

After the riots in Bishkek, the founder of Aknet tried to regain the company. After he was released from the pretrial detention center 1, he came to the company’s office and tried to occupy a room there. According to representatives of the Internet provider, Azhimudinov demanded to appoint him the president of the company.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of misappropriation of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as illegal arms trafficking and forgery of documents.

Aknet Internet provider drew attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused the partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, conclusion of fictitious contracts and other offenses. A new team of top managers is currently working at the company.
link: https://24.kg/english/189939/
views: 96
Print
Related
Aknet’s case: Kuban Azhimudinov remanded in custody
Fifth rally in Bishkek: Aknet employees protest against Kuban Azhimudinov
Founder of Aknet company placed in detention center 1 in Bishkek
Aknet case: Kuban Azhimudinov hospitalized
Aknet case: Preventive measure of all defendants extended
Rally in support of Aknet founder takes place at court building
Aknet scandal: Relatives ask to place Kuban Azhimudinov under house arrest
Aknet scandal: Date of trial of Kuban Azhimudinov announced
Aknet scandal. Case sent to Prosecutor General’s Office
Scandal at Aknet. Investigation extended for a month
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Aizada’s murder: UN calls on to timely respond to bride kidnaping cases Aizada’s murder: UN calls on to timely respond to bride kidnaping cases
Preparations for third wave of COVID-19 in progress in Bishkek Preparations for third wave of COVID-19 in progress in Bishkek
Father kidnaps his daughter in Bishkek Father kidnaps his daughter in Bishkek
13 April, Tuesday
15:20
Used and canceled license plates of vehicles to be sold at auction Used and canceled license plates of vehicles to be sold...
15:15
Bishkek to host “Tango. Waltz. Romance” charity concert
15:04
Aknet’s case: Kuban Azhimudinov's lawyers tell about his health
14:50
Resident of Aksy suspected of arms trafficking
14:39
Three schoolchildren diagnosed with coronavirus in Osh city