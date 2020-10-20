14:43
Founder of Aknet company placed in detention center 1 in Bishkek

The founder of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was repeatedly placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, Azhimudinov was placed in the detention center by the decision of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

After riots in the capital, Aknet’s founder tried to seize the company. After he was released from the detention center 1 in Bishkek, he came to the office of the company and tried to take his office. According to representatives of the Internet provider, Azhimudinov demanded to appoint him president of the company.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of embezzlement of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as illegal circulation of weapons, ammunition and forgery.

Aknet Internet provider drew attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused the partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, conclusion of fictitious contracts and other offenses. A new team of top managers is currently working at the company.
