Aknet case: Preventive measure of all defendants extended

Criminal proceedings against the former head of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, continue in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The hearing is chaired by Adylbek Esenbaev.

During the hearing, the judge announced the need to consider extension of the preventive measure.

State prosecutors asked to extend detention of the accused by two months. Lawyers of the defendants opposed. Representatives of the defense explained that the defendants have certificates from their place of residence, they have not been convicted before and are not going to flee.

Defendant Kuban Azhimudinov asked to release Irina Lyashchenko and Evgeny Boyarsky. According to him, the General Director of Stroy Set LLC and the Chief Accountant of the company are not to blame for anything.

«Lyashchenko and Boyarsky were imprisoned just to make my charge graver. These people are not guilty of anything; they have been illegally detained for more than nine months. I am the only goal of those who imprisoned me,» Kuban Azhimudinov said.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge read out a decision according to which the measure of restraint of the accused was extended until May 12.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of misappropriation of entrusted property, evasion of taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition and falsification of documents.

Aknet Internet provider came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company to the Financial police. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. The company currently has a new team of top managers.