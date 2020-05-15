Aknet case: Kuban Azhimudinov hospitalized

The former head of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was hospitalized. His lawyer Svetlana Avanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the ex-director of the company is in the National Hospital.

«Earlier, the investigation initiated a forensic medical examination, which revealed a number of chronic diseases in my client. They are included in the list of serious illnesses that prevent detention. In particular, as a result of diabetes mellitus, toe of my client began to grow black,» Svetlana Avanova said.

Related news Aknet case: Preventive measure of all defendants extended

The lawyer added that, despite the petition for changing the preventive measure, the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court, Adylbek Esenbaev, remanded Kuban Azhimudinov in custody until July.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of misappropriation of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, illicit trafficking in weapons, ammunition and forgery of documents.

Aknet Internet service provider came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. New team of top managers is currently working at the company.