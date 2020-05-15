11:43
USD 76.08
EUR 82.24
RUB 1.03
English

Aknet case: Kuban Azhimudinov hospitalized

The former head of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was hospitalized. His lawyer Svetlana Avanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the ex-director of the company is in the National Hospital.

«Earlier, the investigation initiated a forensic medical examination, which revealed a number of chronic diseases in my client. They are included in the list of serious illnesses that prevent detention. In particular, as a result of diabetes mellitus, toe of my client began to grow black,» Svetlana Avanova said.

Related news
Aknet case: Preventive measure of all defendants extended
The lawyer added that, despite the petition for changing the preventive measure, the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court, Adylbek Esenbaev, remanded Kuban Azhimudinov in custody until July.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of misappropriation of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, illicit trafficking in weapons, ammunition and forgery of documents.

Aknet Internet service provider came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, withdrawal of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. New team of top managers is currently working at the company.
link: https://24.kg/english/152852/
views: 88
Print
Related
Aknet case: Preventive measure of all defendants extended
Rally in support of Aknet founder takes place at court building
Aknet scandal: Relatives ask to place Kuban Azhimudinov under house arrest
Aknet scandal: Date of trial of Kuban Azhimudinov announced
Aknet scandal. Case sent to Prosecutor General’s Office
Scandal at Aknet. Investigation extended for a month
Aknet scandal. City court remands Kuban Azhimudinov in custody
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Aknet scandal. Kuban Azhimudinov to be placed in detention center 1
Scandal in Aknet. Founders of company can not get into office
Popular
Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced
New restrictions: Laws regulating quarantine regime come into effect New restrictions: Laws regulating quarantine regime come into effect
Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek
Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city
15 May, Friday
11:02
Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyz...
10:53
Aknet case: Kuban Azhimudinov hospitalized
10:44
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
10:35
Primary school students to get food products from school “hot meals”
10:18
Public transport stops renovated in Osh city
14 May, Thursday
19:31
World Nomad Games postponed to 2021