Aknet’s case: Kuban Azhimudinov remanded in custody

The founder of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was remanded in custody. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court. It is known that Talant Akkozuev was the chairman of the trial.

The press service of the court confirmed this information. The appeal of the defendant’s lawyers was dismissed.

After the riots in the capital, Aknet’s founder tried to seize the company. After he was released from pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek, he came to the company’s office and tried to take his office. According to representatives of the Internet provider, Azhimudinov demanded to appoint him president of the company.

Kuban Azhimudinov is suspected of embezzlement of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as illegal arms, ammunition trafficking and forgery.

Aknet Internet provider drew attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused the partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, conclusion of fictitious contracts and other offenses. A new team of top managers is currently working at the company.