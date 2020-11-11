Fifth rally in Bishkek: Aknet employees protest against Kuban Azhimudinov

Employees of Aknet company held a rally in Bishkek. Representatives of the Internet provider protested against company’s founder Kuban Azhimudinov.

According to Mirbek Sopiev, under the previous management, the company’s employees did not get any social guarantees. In addition, salaries were paid in envelopes.

«Now we get official salary. We did not have vacation pay and paid sick leave. Now many people receive their salaries on a stable basis, they have an employment contract. The company helped many employees who had financial problems. Previously, under the management of Kuban Azhimudinov, we received a salary as if we ourselves owed something. It is not the case now,» Mirbek Sopiev told.

Aknet Internet provider drew attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused the partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, conclusion of fictitious contracts and other offenses. A new team of top managers is currently working at the company.

The founder of the company, Kuban Azhimudinov, was placed in the pretrial detention center 1. He is suspected of misappropriation of entrusted property, tax evasion and other obligatory payments to the budget, as well as illegal arms and ammunition trafficking and forgery.