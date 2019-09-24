09:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mercedes driver killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway

Driver of a utility vehicle Mercedes-Benz Giant was killed in a traffic accident in Chychkan gorge on Bishkek-Osh highway. The Road Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 14.30. DAF truck was traveling from Osh towards Bishkek. Its trailer drove into the oncoming lane and fell to the ground for unknown reasons. The trailer hit a BMW car parked on the side of the road.

«There was nobody in the car. The car was thrown back from the blow, it crashed into the cargo-passenger Mercedes-Benz Giant. The driver of the last car died on the way to the hospital. All materials will be sent to the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region,» the Road Safety Department informed.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek
Hit-and-run driver who strikes and kills man in Mayevka village found
Fatal traffic accident. 19-year-old passenger of car passes away
Number of traffic accidents increases by 16 percent in Kyrgyzstan
16-year-old teenager takes car of relatives, dies in traffic accident
Bus collides with Skoda Octavia car in Bishkek, four people killed
Three people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Bishkek
Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border