Mercedes driver killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway

Driver of a utility vehicle Mercedes-Benz Giant was killed in a traffic accident in Chychkan gorge on Bishkek-Osh highway. The Road Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.











The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 14.30. DAF truck was traveling from Osh towards Bishkek. Its trailer drove into the oncoming lane and fell to the ground for unknown reasons. The trailer hit a BMW car parked on the side of the road.

«There was nobody in the car. The car was thrown back from the blow, it crashed into the cargo-passenger Mercedes-Benz Giant. The driver of the last car died on the way to the hospital. All materials will be sent to the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region,» the Road Safety Department informed.