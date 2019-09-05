Kyrgyzstani sued for illegal crossing of Russia’s border

Deputy Prosecutor of Sakhalin Oblast of the Russian Federation approved indictment in a criminal case against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He was accused of illegal crossing of the border. Russian media reported.

According to the data of the regional prosecutor’s office, investigators found out that, earlier, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was expelled from the Russian Federation by decision of the court for violation of migration law.

After leaving Russia, the accused obtained a new passport with changed personal data, and then illegally crossed the Russian border twice and arrived in Sakhalin Oblast. He was detained there by the operational service of the Border Directorate of the FSB of Russia for the oblast.

The criminal case was sent to the South Sakhalin City Court.

The Kyrgyzstani faces imprisonment of up to four years for illegal crossing of the border.