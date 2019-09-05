14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani sued for illegal crossing of Russia’s border

Deputy Prosecutor of Sakhalin Oblast of the Russian Federation approved indictment in a criminal case against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He was accused of illegal crossing of the border. Russian media reported.

According to the data of the regional prosecutor’s office, investigators found out that, earlier, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was expelled from the Russian Federation by decision of the court for violation of migration law.

After leaving Russia, the accused obtained a new passport with changed personal data, and then illegally crossed the Russian border twice and arrived in Sakhalin Oblast. He was detained there by the operational service of the Border Directorate of the FSB of Russia for the oblast.

The criminal case was sent to the South Sakhalin City Court.

The Kyrgyzstani faces imprisonment of up to four years for illegal crossing of the border.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan, who rescued passengers of bus in Perm, awarded
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in brawl at Sheremetyevo
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan hits pensioner in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia
Kyrgyzstani gets poisoned by unknown substance in St. Petersburg
64,792 Kyrgyzstanis banned from entering Russia
Kyrgyzstanis suffer in traffic accident in Moscow region of Russia
Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction