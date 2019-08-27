12:02
Kairat Nurpeisov appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan

Kairat Nurpeisov was appointed an Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Kazinform reported with reference to the press service of Akorda.

By another decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Karim Kokrekbaev was relieved of his post of ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Kairat Nurpeisov was born in 1957 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute with a degree in mathematics, and the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy with a degree in economics.

He was a Vice Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, Vice Minister of State Revenues, Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, Head of Staff of the Senate of the Parliament, Head of the Representative Office of the President in the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
