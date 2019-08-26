11:37
Sapar Isakov’s state of health is poor, he is still in hospital

Trial of the case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek was suspended at the request of lawyers of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov. Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the state of health of the defendant is poor. He is still in hospital under the constant supervision of doctors and cannot participate in court hearings. Because of this, the trial was postponed.

The former prime minister was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis vertebrobasilar insufficiency. He was taken to the National Hospital from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Sapar Isakov is accused of corruption in the modernization of Bishkek HPP, reconstruction of the Historical Museum and hippodrome in Issyk-Kul region. He is in custody.
