Former prime minister Sapar Isakov hospitalized

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was transported from a pre-trial detention center to a hospital. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Diagnosis of Sapar Isakov is unknown yet.

According to Gulnura Toralieva, the other day, the former head of the Cabinet complained to his wife about problems with blood pressure, she brought him medicine to the pre-trial detention center. According to preliminary data, he is in the National Hospital.

Recall, Sapar Isakov is accused of corruption during modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, as well as reconstruction of the Historical Museum and hippodrome in Issyk-Kul region. He is in custody at SCNS pre-trial detention center.