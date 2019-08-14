Kyrgyzstani attempts to illegally enter Kazakhstan

Border guards of the Department of the State Border Service for Chui region detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who tried to illegally cross the state border outside a checkpoint. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The man, 27, tried to cross the state border outside the checkpoint in the direction of Kazakhstan.

The violator of the state border was detained and, after drawing up relevant documents, was handed over to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.