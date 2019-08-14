15:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani attempts to illegally enter Kazakhstan

Border guards of the Department of the State Border Service for Chui region detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who tried to illegally cross the state border outside a checkpoint. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The man, 27, tried to cross the state border outside the checkpoint in the direction of Kazakhstan.

The violator of the state border was detained and, after drawing up relevant documents, was handed over to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk on the phone
Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to equally estimate import volumes
Gray import: Kyrgyzstan’s Customs believes in existing problems in Kazakhstan
Gray imports from the PRC brought to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan
Heavy trucks repeatedly line up on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border
Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan
81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan
Liberalization of traffic through Kazakhstan: Navigation seals introduced
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
Popular
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months