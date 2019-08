Bus of route No. 205 drove into a ditch and turned over on its side in Gorodishche village of Kalininsky district (Russia). Kp.ru reports.

The traffic accident happened on the evening of August 13. A 30-year-old driver, citizen of Kyrgyzstan, was seriously injured in the traffic accident. He lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

A teenager was in the passenger compartment of the minibus. There is no threat to his life.