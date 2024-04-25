15:14
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

More than 2,000 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three years

At least 2,342 people died in road accidents over the past three years. Director of the Situation Center Joldoshbek Mambetaliev said at the meeting of the board of the Presidential Executive Office.

According to him, Tajikistan has the highest road accident death rate in Central Asia — 13.9 people per 100,000 people. Kyrgyzstan is in second place with 13.3 people per 100,000 people. Kazakhstan has a rate of 12.2 people, Uzbekistan — 9.3 people, and Turkmenistan has the lowest rate — 8 people.

A total of 21,423 road accidents were registered in the country over the past three years, Zholdoshbek Mambetaliev said. One of the reasons for the large number of road accidents is poor road conditions.

«For three years, the internal affairs bodies sent 29,245 instructions to the Ministry of Transport and local government bodies to eliminate the unsatisfactory condition of accident-prone, dangerous lanes in general. Of these, only 10 percent have been implemented. And the activities requiring funding are not included in the future spending plan. As a result, I emphasize that the solution to the problem of accident-prone, dangerous lanes is ignored year after year. One example is the direct impact on car collisions due to the fading and invisibility of specially drawn lines,» the head of the Situation Center said.
link: https://24.kg/english/292614/
views: 63
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani killed in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia
Two people killed in road accident on bypass road
Service car collides with mini-bus in Chyrpikty village, 3 people killed
Bodies of Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in USA brought home
Road accident involving ambulance occurs in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani detained in Leningrad Oblast for fatal road accident
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in USA
Truck hits and kills 10-year-old girl in Bishkek
Woman killed in traffic accident on Osh – Batken – Razzakov road
Traffic accident involving cars from Kyrgyzstan occurs in Kazakhstan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
15:08
Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main causes of mudflows Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main cau...
14:49
More than 2,000 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three years
14:29
Chairman of Cabinet Akylbek Japarov reprimands ministers and officials
14:13
GDP to exceed 1.4 trillion soms in 2024, Economy Ministry predicts
13:57
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan: 1,092 households flooded