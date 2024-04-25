More than 2,000 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three years

At least 2,342 people died in road accidents over the past three years. Director of the Situation Center Joldoshbek Mambetaliev said at the meeting of the board of the Presidential Executive Office.

According to him, Tajikistan has the highest road accident death rate in Central Asia — 13.9 people per 100,000 people. Kyrgyzstan is in second place with 13.3 people per 100,000 people. Kazakhstan has a rate of 12.2 people, Uzbekistan — 9.3 people, and Turkmenistan has the lowest rate — 8 people.

A total of 21,423 road accidents were registered in the country over the past three years, Zholdoshbek Mambetaliev said. One of the reasons for the large number of road accidents is poor road conditions.

«For three years, the internal affairs bodies sent 29,245 instructions to the Ministry of Transport and local government bodies to eliminate the unsatisfactory condition of accident-prone, dangerous lanes in general. Of these, only 10 percent have been implemented. And the activities requiring funding are not included in the future spending plan. As a result, I emphasize that the solution to the problem of accident-prone, dangerous lanes is ignored year after year. One example is the direct impact on car collisions due to the fading and invisibility of specially drawn lines,» the head of the Situation Center said.