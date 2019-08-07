Solton-Sary conflict: Chinese company takes out machinery and workers

Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining, operating at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, is taking out its machinery and foreign workers. The information was confirmed by the Government’s Office.

The First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov repeatedly left for the scene.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that more than 150 local residents are at the field now. They demand meeting with the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

It became known today that the activity of Zhong Ji Mining Company at Solton-Sary field has been suspended. The decision was made on the basis of the relevant conclusion of the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety, despite the fact that earlier the Head of the Cabinet stated that «incidents between local residents and foreign workers should not cause suspension or stop of company’s work.»

About 500 people gathered at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan on August 5. They demanded to stop the work of Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The parties began to stone each other. More than 20 people turned for medical help.

The protest continued yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev left for the place. However, local residents refused to negotiate and actually delivered an ultimatum. They demanded to remove the employees of the Chinese company from the territory of the field and stop work.

Yesterday, the Chinese Embassy issued a statement about the happening. The diplomatic mission called it an attack on the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining.