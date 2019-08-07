Solton- Sary conflict. Embassy of China makes statement

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kyrgyzstan reacted to the situation that has developed in Naryn region of the country at Solton-Sary field.

The diplomatic mission of China made a statement.

The Embassy called the happened an attack on the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining.

«On August 5, 2019, hundreds of local residents gathered at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region, where the Chinese enterprise Zhong Ji Mining is engaged in mining activities. Some of those gathered illegally entered the territory of the Chinese company, forcibly beat its employees, as a result, dozens of Chinese citizens were injured. Currently, the Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic is actively providing medical assistance to the victims. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen has already visited the injured in hospitals. For many years, Chinese enterprises have been investing and doing business in the Kyrgyz Republic, making a significant contribution to improving the welfare of the local population and strengthening traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries, which is highly appreciated by the Cabinet and various circles of society in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese government always requires from its enterprises operating abroad to strictly abide by local laws, actively engage in social and charitable activities for the host state and thereby achieve mutual benefit and development. This incident brought huge economic and physical losses to the company and its employees. The Chinese side expresses serious concern and made a sharp representation to the Kyrgyz side. We demand from the Kyrgyz side to provide maximum medical assistance to the injured citizens of the PRC, conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, strictly punish the perpetrators, and fairly and appropriately resolve this situation,» the statement says.

Chinese diplomats ask the Cabinet and relevant departments of the Kyrgyz Republic to take effective measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, to ensure safety of Chinese citizens, and to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

Recall, residents of the villages of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5, voicing demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The number of participants reached about 300 people.

Later, a conflict occurred between the locals and employees of the Chinese enterprise. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, victims were taken to the territorial hospital.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said that all disputed issues should be resolved in a legal framework. Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov met with the Ambassador of China.

Local residents do not want to make concessions and actually delivered an ultimatum to the authorities.