Solton-Sary conflict: Prime Minister fears that investor will leave country

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on the situation at Solton-Sary field, located in Naryn region.

During the meeting, its participants heard information of the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev about the incident that occurred near Solton-Sary field and the measures taken to ensure public order and security.

The Head of Government instructed to carefully examine all the circumstances of the incident and step up awareness-raising work with the population.

«Incidents between local residents and foreign workers should not cause suspension or stop operation of the company. We are all aware of the current problems in the mining industry, and are working to radically change the situation. I deal closely with this issue and keep everything under personal control. The problems that exist in the field of the mining industry today have accumulated over the years and require serious rethinking and decisive actions. I want to stress: if investors violate the requirements and rights of our citizens, we will take appropriate measures against them. But everything should be within the law. If people demand to close the enterprises because of each such incident, then all investors will turn away from us. The actions of individuals, who want to take advantage of this incident, instantly jeopardize what we achieve through great effort. The everyday situation should not be transformed into the political one and one should not demand to ban something or kick someone out. All disputes should be resolved in a legal framework,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the Head of Government, the revision of decisions on mineral resources, which have been adopted by the previous authorities since 2009, is possible only through negotiations and an open and constructive dialogue.

«Any investor, who begins work, focuses on continuity in the work of the Government, on stable cooperation. It is important. The state must always ensure protection of interests of both the local population and the investor. Instead of such conflict situations, which only complicate the dialogue, local authorities, civil groups need to monitor the quality fulfillment of these obligations, because, among many issues, the company also pledged to pay compensation for the cattle, to assist in the construction of roads, bridges, and to step up environment protection measures. We should not allow such incident to aggravate the situation and hinder all ongoing work. Everything should be resolved through a constructive dialogue,» said Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev.

About 500 people gathered at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region on August 5. They demanded to stop the work carried out by the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The parties began to stone each other. More than 20 people turned for medical help.