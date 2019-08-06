Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An exchange of views on speedy settlement of the incident between Chinese citizens and the local population near Solton-Sary field took place.

Zhenish Razakov stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers understands the importance of protecting the interests of both investors and the local population, and believes that all disputes should be resolved in a legal framework, without transforming the domestic situation into a political one.

He noted that the republic’s internal affairs bodies were conducting a thorough objective study of all the circumstances of the incident. In addition, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure public security and the rule of law.

Awareness-raising activities are being carried out with the population.

Recall, about 300 residents of villages of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5, voicing demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit.

Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, its victims were taken to the territorial hospital.