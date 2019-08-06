Solton-Sary conflict: 19 employees discharged from hospital

At least 19 employees of the Chinese company were discharged from Naryn Regional Combined Hospital in satisfactory condition. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

One local resident is still in the department of traumatology of the regional hospital.

In addition, 28 injured Zhong Ji Mining workers turned to the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics for medical assistance. After receiving primary medical assistance, they were sent to outpatient treatment.

Recall, about 300 residents of villages of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5, voicing demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit. Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other.

Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to find out the circumstances of the incident and step up awareness-raising work with the population.