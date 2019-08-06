Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev keeps under special control the implementation of the decision of the Security Council on measures to ensure security in the field of subsoil use of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan considers solution of the serious problems that have accumulated over the years in the mining sector and the entire sphere of subsoil use, including inefficient interaction between local governments, investors and the local population, which impede the development of the sector, as its priority area.

Officials are carrying out appropriate work on the implementation of the Security Council decision, including the improvement of legislation regulating the sphere of subsoil use.

At a meeting of the Security Council on January 30, the Head of State Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed to carry out an inventory of all fields, saying that about 100 criminal cases have been filed against officials of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use over the past eight years.

The statement was made today after the situation around Solton-Sary field escalated in Naryn region. Local residents continue the protest and demand removal of workers and equipment of the Chinese company Jhong Ji Mining.

First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev left for the region to meet with Naryn residents. Government officials, together with representatives of local authorities, attempted to negotiate with residents of the region. However, the villagers refused and put forward demands.

Residents of Naryn region demand to remove employees of the Chinese enterprise from the territory of the deposit and stop work. They told officials that they would do it themselves if the authorities did not comply with their demands within the next three hours.