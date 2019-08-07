Solton- Sary conflict: Road is open, situation is stable

Situation at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan is currently stable, road is not closed. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

After negotiations with local residents, it was decided to suspend the company’s activity for a month — until the end of the proceedings.

«The situation in the region is stable, there are no blocked roads. Public security is controlled by law enforcement agencies. Local residents say that they will stay in Kara-Chiy village of Naryn district until their demands are met,» the Cabinet’s Office noted.

About 500 people gathered at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan on August 5. They demanded to stop the work of Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The parties began to stone each other. More than 20 people turned for medical help.

The protest continued yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev left for the place. However, local residents refused to negotiate and actually delivered an ultimatum. They demanded to remove the employees of the Chinese company from the territory of the field and stop work.

Yesterday, the Chinese Embassy issued a statement about the happening. The diplomatic mission called it an attack on the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining.