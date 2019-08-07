Mining and Metallurgical Union cannot check Solton-Sary field. Chairman of the Central Committee of the Trade Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the field employs more than 200 Chinese workers and about 130 local workers. It is not right.

«Taking into account unemployment, the lack of demand for work and the presence of appropriate qualified specialists, not to mention common workforce, this ratio is illogical and unfair,» explained Eldar Tadzhibaev.

He added that the regulation of labor relations also requires adjustments for compliance with the Kyrgyz legislation. «Workers are already complaining to us, but without creation of a trade union, we are not authorized to visit the facility and demand compliance with the laws,» said Eldar Tadzhibaev.

Recall, residents of the villages of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5, voicing demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The number of participants reached about 300 people. Later, a conflict occurred between the locals and employees of the Chinese enterprise. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, victims were taken to the territorial hospital.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said that all disputed issues should be resolved in a legal framework. Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov met with the Ambassador of China.