Solton-Sary conflict. 19 more Chinese workers turn for medical help

Other 19 workers of the Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining, injured during the conflict at Solton-Sary field, turned to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

They independently turned to the medical institution. They are being examined by doctors to make a diagnosis.

The ministry reminded that other 20 people were hospitalized to the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital, 19 of them are Chinese workers. One more person was transferred to outpatient treatment.

In addition, three ambulance teams are on duty on Solton — Sary pasture. They have already examined 29 locals with high blood pressure. «There are no patients with injuries so far,» the press center said.

Recall, about 300 residents of villages of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5, voicing demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit. Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other.

Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to find out the circumstances of the incident and step up awareness-raising work with the population.