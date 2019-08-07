17:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Solton-Sary conflict: Activity of Chinese company suspended

Activity of Zhong Ji Mining Company was suspended at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

However, the day before, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said that «incidents between local residents and foreign workers should not cause suspension or stop of company’s activity.»

Related news
Solton-Sary conflict: Prime Minister fears that investor will leave country
It is specified that the decision was made on the basis of the relevant conclusion of the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety.

«The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov visited Naryn region, where he met with residents of neighboring villages, listened to the arguments of both sides of the conflict and determined ways to resolve the situation. He stressed that the demands put forward by local residents would be fulfilled within the framework of the law. In addition, a thorough investigation will be carried out regarding incidents that occurred these days at the field, involving local people and representatives of the Chinese company. A special interdepartmental commission will conduct its work. Based on its results, appropriate decisions will be made,» the Government said.

About 500 people gathered at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan on August 5. They demanded to stop the work of Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining. The parties began to stone each other. More than 20 people turned for medical help.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Solton- Sary conflict: Road is open, situation is stable
Solton-Sary conflict: Chinese company takes out machinery and workers
Mining and Metallurgical Union cannot check Solton-Sary field
Solton- Sary conflict. Embassy of China makes statement
Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC
Solton-Sary conflict: 19 employees discharged from hospital
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields
Solton-Sary conflict. 19 more Chinese workers turn for medical help
Solton-Sary conflict: Prime Minister fears that investor will leave country
Solton-Sary conflict: 20 people taken to hospital
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field