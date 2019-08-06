Conflict at Solton-Sary: Kubatbek Boronov leaves for field

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov left for Solton-Sary field. The Government confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a conflict occurred between the local residents and Chinese workers at Solton-Sary field in Naryn region the day before.

According to local police, about 300 villagers held a rally. They demand to suspend the activity of the gold mining Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining.

Local residents are waiting for an answer from the Cabinet, since they promised to check the activities of the enterprise and, if violations are confirmed, take measures.

Earlier, local residents complained of mass death of cattle as a result of the activities of the Chinese enterprise Zhong Ji Mining in the area.