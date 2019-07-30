15:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Embassies of Kyrgyzstan may be opened in France and Italy

Work is underway to open full-fledged Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in France and in Italy. Director of the Information Department, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulanbek Dyikanbaev informed today at a briefing.

According to him, inter-MFA political consultations of Kyrgyzstan and the United States will begin tomorrow. In addition, it is planned to open four offices of the Kyrgyz Embassy in such Russian cities as Surgut, Yakutsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Irkutsk.

«In the first half of 2019, the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan was established in Novosibirsk city. The Embassy of Mongolia was also opened in Bishkek,» stressed Ulanbek Dyikanbaev.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov may head Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Korea tells about impudent civil servants
Embassy of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic moves to new building
Allocation of land for Chinese Embassy goes as planned
Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to claim electronic visas to India
Kemerovo tragedy. Kyrgyzstanis lay flowers to the Embassy of Russia in Bishkek
MFA of Kyrgyzstan forces its embassies to meet informal delegations
Rally held at Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bishkek
Counselor of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Aleksey Mzareulov passes away
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia opens hot line for compatriots
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019 Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019
No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata