Embassies of Kyrgyzstan may be opened in France and Italy

Work is underway to open full-fledged Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in France and in Italy. Director of the Information Department, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulanbek Dyikanbaev informed today at a briefing.

According to him, inter-MFA political consultations of Kyrgyzstan and the United States will begin tomorrow. In addition, it is planned to open four offices of the Kyrgyz Embassy in such Russian cities as Surgut, Yakutsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Irkutsk.

«In the first half of 2019, the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan was established in Novosibirsk city. The Embassy of Mongolia was also opened in Bishkek,» stressed Ulanbek Dyikanbaev.