Indian Embassy invites everyone to Viksit Bharat Run in Bishkek

The Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan invites Bishkek residents and members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the international Viksit Bharat Run, which will take place on September 28 at Yntymak Park. The Embassy’s press service reported.

The event is part of the global Seva Pakhwada initiative—a two-week community service campaign running from September 17 to October 2 in 125 capital cities worldwide. This period symbolically connects the birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Participants will begin gathering at 9.30 a.m. at the entrance arch to Yntymak Park, where registration and distribution of souvenir caps will take place. At 9.45 a.m., Chargé d’Affaires of India in the Kyrgyz Republic, Shiv Mohan Singh, will deliver a welcoming address. The 3-kilometer race will begin at 10 a.m. with Vice Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva in attendance.

Following the sports program, at 11 a.m., participants will enjoy refreshments and a thank-you speech from the Embassy’s Second Secretary for Cultural Affairs.

The Embassy of India emphasizes that the goal of the event is to strengthen friendship between peoples and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Everyone is welcome to participate.