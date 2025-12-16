12:16
Kyrgyzstan to open Embassy in Egypt

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The diplomatic mission will be located in Cairo.

According to the document, the decision was made to further develop political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, educational, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and Egypt.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to increase the maximum staffing level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by five positions and to address organizational and financial support for the embassy’s operations. Furthermore, the government will be responsible for aligning its decisions with the presidential decree.

The decree will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

The opening of the Embassy will allow providing consular services to approximately 3,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan residing in Egypt and neighboring North African countries. In addition, it will facilitate the implementation of the Kyrgyz Republic’s foreign policy on the African continent, the diversification of foreign policy relations, and the expansion of the country’s diplomatic presence.
