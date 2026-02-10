11:03
Ambassador, City Mayor discuss construction of Kyrgyz Embassy in Astana

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Kudaibergen Bazarbaev met with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The sides discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements and prospects for further development of cooperation between the capitals of the two countries. They exchanged views on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as on organizing mutual visits to Bishkek and Astana to share experience in housing and utilities services, urban development, digitalization and land use.

The meeting participants also addressed the issue of constructing a new building for the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Astana. The parties discussed expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, including organizing touring cultural events and developing direct contacts between relevant institutions of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

In September 2025, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan relocated to a new building in Astana. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan previously announced plans to construct another building for the country’s diplomatic mission.
