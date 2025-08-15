Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia helps repatriate 15 children and 19 citizens

In the first six months of 2025, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia provided 89,464 consular services, assisted in repatriating 15 children left without parental care, and helped return 19 citizens in difficult life situations, including victims of violence, the diplomatic mission reported.

The embassy also helped recover unpaid wages totaling 918,000 rubles for 15 individuals and secure compensations exceeding 31.2 million rubles.

Diplomats met with 87 Kyrgyz nationals serving sentences in Russian penal institutions, providing them with legal assistance.

The Consular Department receives from 500 to 700 visitors daily. Over the same period, the «Direct Line» phone service assisted 19,655 people, while other 8,151 requests were received via social media. Legal assistance regarding documentation was provided to 39,612 citizens, and 5,500 people received help during in-person consultations. At least 409 out of 492 written appeals were resolved positively.

Consular staff made more than 240 visits to Russian law enforcement agencies, hospitals, morgues, and airports. As a result, 116 citizens were released from administrative liability and 10 — from criminal charges.