Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia helps repatriate 15 children and 19 citizens

In the first six months of 2025, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia provided 89,464 consular services, assisted in repatriating 15 children left without parental care, and helped return 19 citizens in difficult life situations, including victims of violence, the diplomatic mission reported.
The embassy also helped recover unpaid wages totaling 918,000 rubles for 15 individuals and secure compensations exceeding 31.2 million rubles.
Diplomats met with 87 Kyrgyz nationals serving sentences in Russian penal institutions, providing them with legal assistance.
Consular staff made more than 240 visits to Russian law enforcement agencies, hospitals, morgues, and airports. As a result, 116 citizens were released from administrative liability and 10 — from criminal charges.