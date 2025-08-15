09:36
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia helps repatriate 15 children and 19 citizens

In the first six months of 2025, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia provided 89,464 consular services, assisted in repatriating 15 children left without parental care, and helped return 19 citizens in difficult life situations, including victims of violence, the diplomatic mission reported.

The embassy also helped recover unpaid wages totaling 918,000 rubles for 15 individuals and secure compensations exceeding 31.2 million rubles.

Diplomats met with 87 Kyrgyz nationals serving sentences in Russian penal institutions, providing them with legal assistance.

Related news
1,347 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serve sentences in Russian prisons
The Consular Department receives from 500 to 700 visitors daily. Over the same period, the «Direct Line» phone service assisted 19,655 people, while other 8,151 requests were received via social media. Legal assistance regarding documentation was provided to 39,612 citizens, and 5,500 people received help during in-person consultations. At least 409 out of 492 written appeals were resolved positively.

Consular staff made more than 240 visits to Russian law enforcement agencies, hospitals, morgues, and airports. As a result, 116 citizens were released from administrative liability and 10 — from criminal charges.
link: https://24.kg/english/339710/
views: 107
Print
Related
Russian PM presents textbooks to Kyrgyzstan — Japarov meets with Mishustin
"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata
Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Cholpon-Ata for Eurasian Council meeting
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024
Over 290 migrants detained in Russia on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks
Training for students and teachers — Russia and Kyrgyzstan expand cooperation
Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan
Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region
Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan
Russia remains most popular country for migration among Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
15 August, Friday
09:16
Russian PM presents textbooks to Kyrgyzstan — Japarov meets with Mishustin Russian PM presents textbooks to Kyrgyzstan — Japarov m...
09:05
Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia helps repatriate 15 children and 19 citizens
08:59
Sadyr Japarov signs law on transferring rights to create FEZs to Cabinet
08:53
Photo of the day: Snow lotus on South Inylchek glacier amazes Kyrgyzstanis
08:46
President signs Law "On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic"
14 August, Thursday
19:05
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul
18:59
"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata
18:11
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22
17:30
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years