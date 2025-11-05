Kyrgyzstan plans to open Embassy in Egypt

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a one-on-one meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

They noted that the visit is intended to give new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries and elevate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Following the personal meeting, the talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of government delegations.

The parties discussed political interaction, trade and economic cooperation, investment, and the expansion of humanitarian and cultural exchanges. They noted the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and expressed readiness to further strengthen them.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that this is the first visit of a Kyrgyz president to the African continent in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted Egypt’s important role in the region and announced the decision to open the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Cairo.

The two sides agreed to sign a number of agreements and establish an intergovernmental commission on cooperation. The head of state proposed to hold the commission’s first meeting in Bishkek, which was supported by the Egyptian side.

Kyrgyzstan also invited President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to pay an official visit to Bishkek and to take part in the SCO Summit in 2026 and the World Nomad Games.