Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase buildings in England and Japan for its embassies

Kyrgyzstan has 33 embassies abroad and 10 consulates general. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev announced this information at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the republic privately owns 14 embassy buildings, five residences, and 31 apartments.

«In 2023, embassy buildings were purchased in Hungary and Paris, and in 2024, four apartments for our diplomats were purchased in Berlin. In 2025, a building for an embassy was purchased in Seoul, and negotiations are underway for a purchase in Vienna,» the deputy minister said.

He added that in 2026, buildings for the Kyrgyz embassies in England and Japan are planned to be purchased.