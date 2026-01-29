17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase buildings in England and Japan for its embassies

Kyrgyzstan has 33 embassies abroad and 10 consulates general. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev announced this information at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the republic privately owns 14 embassy buildings, five residences, and 31 apartments.

«In 2023, embassy buildings were purchased in Hungary and Paris, and in 2024, four apartments for our diplomats were purchased in Berlin. In 2025, a building for an embassy was purchased in Seoul, and negotiations are underway for a purchase in Vienna,» the deputy minister said.

He added that in 2026, buildings for the Kyrgyz embassies in England and Japan are planned to be purchased.
link: https://24.kg/english/359799/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to build new Embassy building in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan to open Embassy in Egypt
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Embassy in Egypt
Indian Embassy invites everyone to Viksit Bharat Run in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for diplomats abroad
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building
Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia helps repatriate 15 children and 19 citizens
Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow launches online appointment system for citizens
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in South Korea moves to new building
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia established
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
29 January, Thursday
17:10
Automated system to simplify pension processing to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Automated system to simplify pension processing to be i...
16:55
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan interested in support from UN system
16:41
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development
16:31
Passenger infection control strengthened at Manas airport
16:21
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed