12:57, 04 September 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Aizada KUTUEVA
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building
On September 3, 2025, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan began working in a new building located at the following address: Astana, Kyz-Zhibek Street, building 28/3, 050028.
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would buy buildings for the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Geneva and Seoul. It was noted that the buildings would first be purchased in those countries where they could be bought for up to $5 million.
Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev then said that buildings had already been purchased for the embassies in Hungary and France. In all Central Asian countries, the diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan are located in their own buildings.