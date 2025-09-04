13:29
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building

On September 3, 2025, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan began working in a new building located at the following address: Astana, Kyz-Zhibek Street, building 28/3, 050028.

Contact numbers: +77172650463, +77011964285 (reception); +7776124 8833 (consular department).

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would buy buildings for the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Geneva and Seoul. It was noted that the buildings would first be purchased in those countries where they could be bought for up to $5 million.

Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev then said that buildings had already been purchased for the embassies in Hungary and France. In all Central Asian countries, the diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan are located in their own buildings.
link: https://24.kg/english/342200/
views: 87
Print
Related
Kazakhstan proposes creation of center for studying SCO water issues
Bus service Karakol – Almaty to resume in September via Kegen checkpoint
Electronic queues to be introduced at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border checkpoints
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Sadyr Japarov with Altyn Kyran Order
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Japarov to Tokayev: “No one can dispute or question our brotherhood”
President of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in Osh city
Popular
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
12:57
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new buildi...
12:51
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city
12:15
Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking
11:51
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
11:45
Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal