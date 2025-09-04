Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building

On September 3, 2025, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan began working in a new building located at the following address: Astana, Kyz-Zhibek Street, building 28/3, 050028.

+77172650463,

+77011964285 (reception);

+7776124 8833 (consular department).

Contact numbers:

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would buy buildings for the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Geneva and Seoul. It was noted that the buildings would first be purchased in those countries where they could be bought for up to $5 million.